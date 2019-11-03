WATCH: Raiders moving on! South Range soccer heading to State Semifinals

South Range will face Bluffton in the Division III State Semifinals next Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys soccer team scored three second-half goals to defeat Kidron Central Christian, 3-0 Saturday in a Division III Regional Final at Louisville High School.

The game was back and forth early, as the Raiders controlled possession but simply couldn’t get on the scoreboard.

But all that changed when senior Canaan Johnson scored a penalty kick goal with 26 minutes left. Then just three minutes later, Johnson fired a shot on goal that was followed up by Quinn Pierson to make it a 2-0 game.

Several minutes later, Johnson added another goal from distance to seal the deal for the Raiders.

With the win, South Range (19-2-0) advances to play Bluffton (17-2-2) next Wednesday at 7 PM in the State Semifinals. The site is to be determined.