WATCH: Raider rally! South Range uses 2nd-half surge to upset Struthers

The Raiders were led by Dante Digaetano with 13 points in a 34-32 win over the Wildcats Tuesday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys basketball team rallied past Struthers, 34-32 Tuesday in a low-scoring Northeast 8 Conference battle at South Range High School.

The Wildcats led 22-16 at halftime, but the Raiders gradually clawed their way back in the final two quarters to eventually pull the upset.

Both teams implemented zone defense in what turned into a low-scoring affair. Only two players reached double figures as South Range’s Dante Digaetano scored 13 points and Struthers’ Trey Metzka had 15.

