WATCH: Quisenberry leads Youngstown State past Robert Morris

Darius Quisenberry led all-scorers with 23 points as the Penguins topped Robert Morris Wednesday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team got a comfortable win Wednesday night at the Beeghly Center 81-70 over Robert Morris.

Darius Quisenberry led the way for the Penguins with 23 points.

Three others scored in double-figures led my Michael Akuchie with 13, Jelani Simmons with 12 while Jamir Taylor and Garrett Covington added 10 a piece.

Jalen Hawkins led the way for the Colonials with 17, while Sayveon McEwen had 13 points.

YSU had a 16-point lead with just over 5 minutes to go in the second half but saw RMU cut the deficit to just six points with under a minute to go in the game.

The win moves the Penguins to 5-4 overall and will be in action Saturday at Western Michigan.

