CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians’ renovation project at Progressive Field begins today.

Progressive Field is the 11th oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

The improvements are expected to be completed over the next three years, focusing on the following areas:

A revamped Upper Deck featuring multiple social spaces for fans to enjoy. The Upper Deck will have a Beer Garden, a new group outing space, and new concession spaces, including two new View Box bars.

A new terrace hub on the 200 and 300 levels with a Cleveland Beer Hall food and beverage experience on the 400 level.

A Dugout Club combines the best of both worlds when it comes to premium seating, allowing for the same great field-level seats that currently exist while creating a new exclusive lounge behind home plate. The Club will also have seven private lounges.

A Clubhouses & Service Level that will be updated for the first time since the ballpark opened in 1994.

A new four-level E. 9th Street building with a new kitchen and commissary for Guardians concession, and more storage facilities for the ballpark.

The Guardians Front Office will also be fully renovated for the first time since 1994.

Courtesy: Manica

According to the Cleveland Guardians, the funding for the projects will be supported by the new lease agreement which extends the current lease to 2036. It was agreed upon between the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the State of Ohio, the Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Guardians.

The estimated total of the projects will be $202.5 million with $67.5 million coming from the Cleveland Guardians.

According to the Guardians, all renovations are expected to be completed by the 2025 season.

2024 Opening Day Project Completion:

Upper Deck Experience

E. 9th Street Building

2025 Opening Day Project Completion:

Terrace Hub

Dugout Club

Clubhouses & Service Level

Administrative Offices

Manica is serving as the lead design architect on the finalized projects.