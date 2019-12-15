WATCH: Previously unbeaten Harding falls to St. Edward despite fast start

Harding led 8-0 in the first few minutes of the game but couldn't hold off a St. Edward rally

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding boys’ basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Saturday night, falling to St. Edward 56-50.

The Raiders got off to a hot start, scoring the first 8 points of the game.

But St. Ed’s got rolling, taking the lead into the break and never looked back.

D’Muntize Owens led the way for the Raiders with 23 points. Chris Williams added 17.

4 Eagles scored in double-figures led by Grant Huffman with 17 points and Montorie Foster with 15.

Harding falls to 3-1 on the season.