WATCH: Poland’s Jackie Grisdale becomes Bulldogs’ new all-time leading scorer

Grisdale passed Bella Gajdos who previously set the points mark in 2018

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland girls basketball senior Jackie Grisdale is now the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer, setting the record Friday in their 55-25 win over Champion.

Watch the video above to see Grisdale set the record and reaction from her following the game.

Grisdale needed just 12 points to set the new record.

The Poland senior was locked and loaded from the start, scoring eight points in the first quarter, then setting the record just 90 seconds into the second quarter, hitting a three in the corner.

The previous record was held by Bella Gajdos in 2018, she finished with 1,303 career points.

Grisdale finished with 17 points on the night and now has 1,309 and counting.

Poland opened the game on a 17-3 run and never looked back.

The Bulldogs improve to 13-1 with the win.