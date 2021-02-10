Watch: Poland’s Blanch earns 200th career win in rout of Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team rolled by Struthers, 61-25 Wednesday as head coach Nick Blanch earned his 200th career victory.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction of the game.

The Bulldogs led 27-15 at halftime and extended their lead in the second half thanks to outside shooting from senior Jackie Grisdale. She hit 5 three-pointers on the night for a game-high 23 points. Connie Cougras also scored 11.

“From where the program started years ago when we’d win four to six games a year, and now to build it up to where we’re a competitive team, where teams respect us and fear us, and that’s what we’ve wanted, we’ve wanted a successful program,” said Blanch.

With the win, Poland improves to 19-1 overall on the season and 12-0 in NE8 play.



“We wanted to have something we’d be proud of, not just boys basketball all the time. We wanted to have a girls program that was recognizable, too. It’s been a long road, but I’ve had kids and coaches that have believed in us and administrators that have believed in us, and we’ve gotten to this point. I’m very proud of that.”