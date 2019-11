The Bulldogs are heading to the Regional Finals for the first time since 2009 with their win over Indian Creek Saturday night

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland high school football team is heading to their first Regional Final in ten years after the Bulldogs rolled past Indian Creek 35-0.

Watch the video above for highlights of the Bulldogs win over the Redskins.

The Bulldogs’ last trip to the Regional Final was in 2009 when they fell to Cardinal Mooney.

Josh Alessi scored three touchdowns in the first half to pace the Bulldogs.

Poland will face Perry in the Regional Final on November 23rd at a location to be determined.