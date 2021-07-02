Watch: Poland pitcher tosses no-hitter in Little League tournament game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Incoming fifth grader Gia Vrona threw a no-hitter to lead Poland to a 6-0 win over Canfield in the Little League District 2 Tournament on Friday.

Vrona went all six innings, allowing just two walks and striking out 14 batters in the victory.

She didn’t just shine on the mound. At the plate, Vrona went 2-2, including a triple.

Vrona says her pre-game practice with her dad made all the difference.

“Well, my dad and me today went to a hitting cage and we were hitting,” she said. “He was talking about my problems and one of it was timing and we [were] working on a lot of timing today. I think that was why I got the bat on the ball.”

Poland moves to an elimination game against Boardman on Saturday at 10 a.m.