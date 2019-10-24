WATCH: Poland, Hubbard meet with NE8 crown, playoff seeding on the line

The season comes down to Friday night for both Poland and Hubbard in their quest for an NE8 crown.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The season comes down to Friday night for both Poland and Hubbard. The Bulldogs enter week nine atop the NE8 standings, while Hubbard is right on their heels, just a game back.

The first NE8 title is hanging in the balance this week. But that’s not all. Both teams also reside in the same region in Division Four.

Poland and Hubbard rank fourth and fifth respectively in the latest computer rankings. That means, there are also plenty of playoff ramifications on the line.

“All of that has pretty much been communicated to our players. They know what’s at stake. Now it comes down to preparation and execution on Friday night,” Hubbard Head Coach Brian Hoffman said.

“I’m not gonna lie. That’s goal #1. Anytime that you’re in a league, that’s your first priority, to make sure that you’re the league champ. It being the first year makes it extra special that’s for sure,” revealed Poland Head Coach Ryan Williams.

Players from both sides are also well aware of what’s at stake in week nine.

“It feels good that we have done what we’ve done. But, we’re not satisfied yet. And we want to keep climbing right now,” Poland Senior Zach Ellis said.

“This is everything to us. It’s Poland. Like I said before the season, this was the game that I wanted to play. This is the game that I’ve always wanted. So, we better win it,” added Hubbard Senior Reese Best.

The head-to-head series has been one of streaks in recent seasons.

Overall, Hubbard has won 4 of the last 6 meetings with Poland. Prior to that, the Bulldogs had won six in a row. We’ll see what gives Friday night with so much at stake for both sides.

Poland and Hubbard will kickoff Friday night at 7PM.