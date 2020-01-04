WATCH: Poland hands Struthers first loss in OT thriller

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team rallied late in regulation to tie the game against Struthers and the Bulldogs pulled out a 57-56 overtime win Friday at the Struthers Fieldhouse.
The Wildcats led 25-23 at halftime, but Poland kept things close in the second half and tied the game on a Zach Kassem three-pointer with 40 seconds left.
The Bulldogs came out aggressive in the extra session and withstood several last-second attempts from Struthers to hold on for the win.
Poland senior Michael Cougras led the way with a game-high 19 points, while Adam Kassem had 12 points.
Carson Ryan paced the Wildcats with 15 points, and Brandon Washington chipped in 13 points.
With the win, Poland improves to 4-2 on the season, while Struthers drops to 6-1.