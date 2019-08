The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 at halftime, but used a big 3rd quarter to pick up the victory.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland football team kicked off the 2019 campaign with a 24-23 win over Marlington Thursday at Dave Pavlansky Field.



Poland (1-0) hosts Boardman next week in Week 2.

