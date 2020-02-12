WATCH: Player of the Game: Erie McDowell’s William Jeffress Jr.

Erie McDowell's William Jeffress Jr. was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Trojans' 46-38 win over Kennedy Catholic

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Erie McDowell’s William Jeffress Jr. was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Trojans’ 46-38 win over Kennedy Catholic Tuesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.



Jeffress Jr. led Erie McDowell with a total of 20 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.

With the win, McDowell claims the Region 8 title outright.