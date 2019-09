Cameron Grodhaus pulled out all the stops to extend the Indians lead before the half

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local’s Cam Grodhaus made what could be the play of the year on the ‘Game of the Week’ in the second quarter of the Indians’ matchup with Columbiana.

With just six seconds remaining, Grodhaus tipped the ball into the air to himself and split two defenders before eventually falling into the end zone with the ball.

