Pirates top prospect plays ball with local kids at Boardman YMCA

Ke'Bryan Hayes is a former first round draft pick and the top ranked position player in the Pirates' minor league system

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospects were in town today, including Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Hayes is hoping to make his major league debut with the Bucos this season.

Hayes, along with 25-year-old pitching prospect Cody Ponce and veteran pitcher Yacksel Rios, worked with more than 40 pre-schoolers at the Boardman YMCA, teaching them some of baseball’s fundamentals. It’s one of 35 stops the Pirates CARE-a van will make around the Pittsburgh area this year.