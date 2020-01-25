WATCH: Phantoms rally from three-goal deficit to beat Gamblers in OT

Georgi Merkulov scored the game-winning goal as the Phantoms beat Green Bay, 4-3 in overtime.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms used a big third-period to force overtime and ultimately beat the Green Bay Gamblers, 4-3 Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

The Phantoms trailed 3-0 early in the second period, before Matthew Cassidy made it a 3-1 game heading to the final period of play.

Then the offensive surge continued for Youngstown, with Cassidy scoring again, followed by Jan Kern with the game-tying goal.

In the extra session, Georgi Merkulov scored the game-winner just over three minutes into overtime.

