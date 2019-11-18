WATCH: Phantoms comeback falls short, fall to Des Moines at Covelli Centre

The Phantoms allowed two goals in the third period and couldn't recover in a loss to Des Moines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms’ comeback attempt fell short Sunday night at the Covelli Centre, falling to Des Moines 5-2.

Youngstown fell behind 2-0 after the first period after goals from Logan Anderson and Joey Strada.

The Phantoms rallied in the second period and tied the game up after goals from Yusaku Ando and Matthew Cassidy.

But in the third, the Buccaneers would take the lead from a goal by Patrick Schmiedlin and never looked back.

The Phantoms will host Sioux Falls this Friday and Saturday at the Covelli Centre with each game starting at 7:05 p.m.