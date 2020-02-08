WATCH: Peterson fuels Sharon’s big second half as Tigers edge Grove City

The Tigers were led by Merquan Peterson with 21 points in a 58-50 win over Grove City Friday.

SHARON, Pa (WKBN) – The Sharon boys basketball team defeated Grove City, 58-50 Friday in a Region battle at Sharon High School.

The Eagles set the tone early in the first half and took a 28-24 lead into the break. But the Tigers came out aggressive in the third quarter, outscoring Grove City, 17-9 in the frame.

Merquan Peterson led the charge for the Tigers with 21 points, while Brayden Coxson had 10 points.

Danny Timko came out firing and finished with a game-high 22 points for the Eagles.

