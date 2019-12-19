WATCH: Peters’ double-double helps YSU roll past Lake Erie College

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s Basketball team topped Lake Erie College 83-48 Wednesday evening at Beeghly Center.

McKenah Peters finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jen Wendler tallied 13 points, and Taylor Petit and Maddie Schires finished with a 12 points apiece.

Ashley West led Lake Erie College with 12 points.

Youngstown State held a 37-25 rebounding advantage. The Penguins also held a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers despite winning the turnover margin by just two.

YSU improves to 6-4 overall on the season. The Penguins return to action Friday morning at 11 a.m. against Muskingum to complete non-conference play.