WATCH: Penguins score early and often to earn first conference win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University football team scored a season-high 59 points and racked up over 500 yards of total offense against Western Illinois Saturday afternoon.

The 59-14 victory was their first in conference play this season, and snaps a three-game losing streak.

Senior running back Joe Alessi scored the first two touchdowns for YSU, with runs of 44 and 56 yards in the first quarter. Alessi finished with 156 yards rushing on just 13 carries.

Penguins senior wideout Jermiah Braswell also scored twice in the first quarter, with touchdown catches of 40 and 56 yards.

Senior quarterback Nathan Mays completed 10 of 17 passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns.

Youngstown State led 45-7 at halftime, and forced three Leatherneck fumbles in the game.

Next up, the Penguins will host North Dakota State, the reigning and seven-time National Champions, next Saturday at 6 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.