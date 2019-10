The Penguins are calling Saturday's matchup a 'must win' against SDSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team is gearing up for a battle with #3 South Dakota State at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday night.

YSU defensive end Antoine Cook called the matchup a “must win” on Saturday.

Cook also said that maybe the loss this past week to Northern Iowa was “needed.”

Game time is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Watch the video above to hear from Cook and YSU Head Coach Bo Pelini at the Penguins’ weekly press conference.