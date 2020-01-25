WATCH: Penguin heartbreaker! YSU women fall to Green Bay in double-OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team scrapped to force overtime, but Green Bay used a 12-2 run late in the second extra period to defeat the Penguins, 70-63, on Friday evening at Beeghly Center.

Maddie Schires hit a 3-pointer and Taylor Petit added two free throws to put the Penguins up 61-58 with 3:18 left in double overtime. Green Bay, though, scored nine straight points over the next 2:33 to take a 67-61 lead. Gabby Lupardus’ layup with 33 seconds left got the Penguins within four, but the Phoenix made three out of four free throws to seal the victory.

Chelsea Olson led the Penguins (11-8, 4-4 Horizon League) with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Petit also posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The last time two Penguins record double-doubles in the same game was Heidi Schlegel (25 points, 15 rebounds) and Latisha Walker (25 points, 11 rebounds) against Akron on Dec. 29, 2014. Ny’Dajah Jackson scored 13 points while Schires also posted 11 points.

Leading Green Bay (10-10, 5-3 Horizon League) was led by Caitlyn Hibner with 20 points while Lyndsey Robson and Meghan Pingel added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Hibner scored 17 of her points after halftime.

The Phoenix led by seven in the fourth period, but YSU stormed back with a 12-0 run to take the lead. Schires made a pair of free throws, and Olson hit a jumper to put the Penguins up 45-40 to cap the run. Green Bay then scored eight straight points on made three layups and two charity tosses to take a 48-45 lead with 21 seconds left in the game.

Jackson forced overtime by hitting a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining, and the Penguins had leads in both overtime periods before the Phoenix prevailed.

The Penguins had a chance to win the game in the waning seconds of the first overtime. With the game tied at 56-56, Petit made a steal with 41 seconds left, and, after a YSU timeout, Schires misfired on two 3-point attempts, the last with one second remaining.

The Penguins close out their short homestand against Milwaukee, Sunday, Jan. 26. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Beeghly Center.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information