Watch: Penalties doom Chaney in loss to University School

The Cowboys dropped a hard-fought road contest to the Preppers, 22-13 Saturday afternoon.

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Chaney football team fell to University School, 22-13 Saturday afternoon at the University School campus.

The Cowboys struck first late in the opening quarter, taking a 7-0 lead. But University School responded to make it a 7-7 game at halftime.

The Preppers set the tone in the second half with a touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Chaney would counter to make it a 14-13 game, but numerous penalties halted drives for the Cowboys.

With the loss, Chaney drops to 3-4 overall. After five straight road games, the Cowboys host Howland in Week 8.

