WATCH: Party like it’s 2012! Youngstown State off to best start in seven years with win over Duquesne

YSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 as the Penguins got the win over Duquesne at the Ice Castle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Penguins are off to a 3-0 start after the Penguins throttled Duquesne Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium 34-14.

The Penguins charged out of the gates and scored the first 21 points of the game.

Girard product and freshman quarterback Mark Waid opened the scoring with his first career touchdown with a 6-yard run to make it 7-0.

Waid would double the YSU lead with a 1-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter which increased the lead to 14-0.

41 seconds later, YSU scored again when Joe Craycraft found London Pearson for a 31-yard touchdown catch that gave YSU a 21-0 lead.

In the 3rd quarter, YSU defensive end Justus Reed was ejected for targeting, Reed will miss the first half of the Robert Morris game due to the penalty.

The Penguins host the Colonials September 28th at 6PM.