Party like it’s 1991! West Branch wins EBC outright for 1st time in nearly 3 decades; takes down rival Salem

The Warriors finished in third place with a 7-5 record in the EBC last year

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch wins the Eastern Buckeye Conference outright following their 57-36 win over rival Salem, their first outright crown since 1991.

The Warriors closed out the league schedule with a 10-2 mark.

Friday night, Reese Leone scored a game-high 20 points (5-5 FT) while sinking a trio of three-point baskets. Nick Everett also contributed with 16 points (12 in the second half).

Leone also became the school’s all-time leading scorer in the first quarter of the game.

West Branch (16-4) will face Columbiana and St. Thomas Aquinas on the road next week.

Salem fell for the sixth time in the past seven games. The Quakers were paced by Hunter Griffith’s 10 points and Drew Weir’s 8.

Salem (4-16) will square off against East Palestine (on the road) and United (at home) next week.