WATCH: One of the valley's most heated rivalries renewed in Game of the Week
You can watch the Game of the Week on Friday at 11 p.m. on FOX Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The WKBN High School Football Game of the Week renews one of the most heated rivalries in the entire area in week nine.
Ryan Allison and Chad Krispinsky discuss the key storylines for Friday night's battle.
You can watch the Game of the Week on Friday at 11 p.m. -- after The Huddle -- on FOX Youngstown.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
