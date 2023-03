COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will speak with the media Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m. after the Buckeyes third spring football practice.

The quarterback competition continues in Columbus as Kyle McCord and Devin Brown fight for the starting spot.

Another focal point of the spring has been defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ new approach to coaching the defense during this 15-day practice window.