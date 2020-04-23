WATCH: Ohio State’s Ryan Day on former Buckeyes in this weekend’s NFL Draft

Day reflects on his time with Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow as well as the NFL future of Chase Young ahead of this weekend's NFL Draft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a night football fans have long awaited.

The anticipation of Thursday night’s NFL Draft is at an all-time high this year and Ohio football fans can expect to hear plenty of familiar names over the next couple of days. The Buckeye state has 23 registered prospects for this year’s NFL Draft.

“It speaks to the state of Ohio,” said Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach. “I mean, so much of the guys that come through are Ohio-based. Not all of them, but I think when you look at the percentage, it’s off the charts.”

Back in 2017, Day was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Joe Burrow, who of course transferred to LSU a year later. We all know the story by now; the Athens native re-wrote the record books this past season, en route to a Heisman Trophy and National Championship with the Tigers.

“It’s a tremendous story. People who know Joe know how loyal he is,” said Day. “So the opportunity to come back to Ohio, I know, is something I’m sure he’s really excited about.”

Burrow is the presumed number one overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday and at number two, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young appears to be a lock to the Washington Redskins.

“[Young’s] skill set is off the charts but the versatility is the thing that I think really translates to the next level and then also his leadership,” said Day.

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could very well go number three to the Detroit Lions. When it’s all said and done, at least a dozen Buckeye players could be drafted this weekend.

“It’s just a matter of what value each club puts on them in terms of when they draft them,” said Day. “But I think a lot of guys are going to be playing a lot of football.”

Whatever unfolds this weekend, Coach Day said he’ll be watching like the rest of us in what could be a record year for the NFL Draft.

“I think I heard some crazy number like they may see 200 million viewers over the whole draft which is off the charts,” he said. “So just fun to kind of get everybody back together again, even though it’s not really, but it is a sporting event so looking forward to it.”