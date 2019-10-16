Watch: Ohio State rested and ready for Friday night battle at Northwestern

Hear from QB Justin Fields and CB Jeff Okudah as the Buckeyes come off a bye week to face the Wildcats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite all the hype surrounding Alabama and LSU this season, the Buckeyes (6-0) are cruising and have yet to be tested.



That should change in two weeks with #6 Wisconsin coming to town for a noon kickoff at the Shoe. But coming off a bye week, #4 Ohio State is feeling rested and ready for this Friday’s road contest at Northwestern.

Ohio State opens as 27.5 point favorites against Northwestern (1-4), in what’s the first meeting since last December’s Big Ten Championship. Since then, the two teams have gone in different directions. Still, the Buckeyes aren’t sleeping on this Wildcats team, especially on the road.

Watch the video above to hear from QB Justin Fields and CB Jeff Okudah on the bye week and the challenge ahead this Friday.