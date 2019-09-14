Watch: Ohio State recruit scores TD, blows kiss to cheerleaders

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding played host to Massillon Friday night.

In the second quarter, Massillon quarterback Aidan Longwell found junior wideout Jayden Ballard for an 11 yard touchdown to make it 21-7, Tigers. Ballard, an Ohio State recruit, blew a kiss to the cheerleaders after the score.

Watch the video above to see the play.

