Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks about Maryland game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 7 Ohio State will look to build on the momentum of its win over Rutgers and its return to the Associated Press top 10 on Saturday against Maryland.

Coach Ryan Day is scheduled to address the media at noon Tuesday. You can watch his comments live here on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

The Buckeyes (4-1) defeated the Scarlet Knights 52-31 on the road Saturday. Quarterback C.J. Stroud returned from injury to pass for 330 yards and five touchdowns. And the defense made three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

The game against Maryland (4-1), at Ohio Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at noon.

Day said cornerback Cam Brown has dealt with head injuries throughout his career and is currently dealing with another one right now. Freshman Denzel Burke continues to step up as one of the Buckeyes starting cornerbacks and recorded his first career interception last week, which he returned for a touchdown.

Day also added running back TreVeyon Henderson is “good to go” for this week’s game after sitting out in the second half against Rutgers.