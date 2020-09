These are the best five plays from all the high school football action this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now past the halfway point of the high school football regular season in Ohio as four weeks are now in the books.

In Pennsylvania, two weeks down with four to go.

Sports Team 27 shot 18 games this past week, and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best from the week that was in our Top Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above for the top five plays of week four.