YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior running back Joe Alessi scored twice and racked up 100 yards rushing on just two 1st quarter carries Saturday afternoon against Western Illinois.

The South Range grad scored on the Penguin’s opening drive, a 44-yard run to make 7-0.

Alessi found the endzone again on a 56-yard touchdown run later in the 1st quarter.