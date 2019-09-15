WATCH: ‘No better feeling’ for Girard product Mark Waid after first touchdown as a Penguin

Watch the video to hear from YSU quarterback Mark Waid after scoring his first touchdown as a Penguin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State quarterback and Girard product Mark Waid scored two touchdowns Saturday in the Penguins 34-14 win over Duquesne.

The scores were the first for Waid in his career at YSU.

“There is no better feeling,” Waid said after the game.

The Penguins are off next week and then will welcome Robert Morris September 28th for the final non-conference game of the season.

It is the first time since 2012 that YSU started the season 3-0.

