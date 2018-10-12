WATCH: Niles vs. Howland full highlights
Niles rolled past Howland 28-6 in week eight of the season
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles rolled past Howland 28-6 in week eight of the 2018 high school football regular season.
Watch the video for complete highlights.
