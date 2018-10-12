WATCH: Niles vs. Howland full highlights Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Niles topped Howland 28-6 in week 8 of the high school football season. [ + - ] Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles rolled past Howland 28-6 in week eight of the 2018 high school football regular season.



Watch the video for complete highlights.