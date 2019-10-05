Watch: Niles slips by South Range in overtime thriller

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Red Dragons continued their hot start to the season with a thrilling 35-34 victory of South Range in overtime Friday night.
The win moves Niles to 5-1 on the season while South Range falls to 3-3.
