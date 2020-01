Watch the video above to see the emotional moment for the senior standout.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Senior Aneziah Fryer scored her 1,000th career point in a 58-29 loss to South Range Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Watch the video above to see the emotional moment for the senior standout, which came early in the third quarter of the game.

After being congratulated by her teammates and coaches, Fryer went into the stands to share the moment with her family.



Fryer led all scorers with a game-high 21 points in the loss for the Red Dragons.