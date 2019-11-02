Watch: Niles QB ‘leaps’ at opportunity to play spoiler against Girard

Girard entered week ten needing a win to ensure that they would have a spot in week 11

Niles junior QB Zack Leonard led an upset bid for the Red Dragons which included a nifty nine yard run down to the one yard line in the second quarter which included a leap over a diving defender. He would go on to score on the following play.

You can see the play by watching the video above.

