WATCH: Niles holds off Girard in NE8 shootout

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles topped Girard 45-35 in week ten of the high school football season.

Watch the video to see highlights of the Red Dragons and Bears.



With the win, Niles improves to 7-3. Girard ends the regular season with a record of 6-4.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.