WATCH: NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler scouts New Castle’s Geno Stone

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle graduate and Iowa safety Geno Stone is looking forward to hearing his name in the NFL Draft next week.
Watch the video to hear Dane Brugler, NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, analyze Stone’s game and when he will be selected.
The former Red Hurricane earned Second Team All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches. He was also named Second Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press.
Last season, Stone started all 13 games at strong safety for the Hawkeyes, piling up 70 tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack and four pass breakups.
In addition, he forced two fumbles, with two quarterback pressures, with one interception and one fumble recovery.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday.
The following New Castle High School products went on to play in the National Football League:
FS Malik Hooker – Colts – 2017-present
DL Bruce Clark DT – Saints, Chiefs – 1982-1989
C Sam Manos – Bengals – 1987
LB Rick Razzano – Bengals – 1980-1984
DL Bill McPeak Steelers – 1949-1957
DB Lindy Lauro – Cardinals – 1951
T Mike Roussos – Redskins, Lions – 1948-1949
C Ben Ciccone – Steelers, Cardinals – 1934-1942
T Alec Shellogg – Dodgers, Bears – 1939
T Paul Cuba – Eagles – 1933-1935
G Nick DeCarbo – Steelers – 1933