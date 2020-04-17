WATCH: NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler scouts New Castle’s Geno Stone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The final horn sounded early for the Youngstown Phantoms this year as the USHL season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak last month, leaving teams scrambling to try and get players back home.

"We had import players or international players that weren't here but had some of their belongings here, but they were in different spots, so that was a big challenge for us," said head coach and general manager Brad Patterson Friday in a FaceTime interview. "As far as how are we going to get the international players that aren't here but need to get them home, there are restrictions there, so we are in a good spot now, but those were my initial worries."

Now, a new set of challenges await Patterson and his staff. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the biggest camps and junior league playoffs are canceled, leaving general managers across the league left looking at film instead of getting a true eye test with the draft just a couple of weeks away.

"Some of the video is very good," Patterson says. "It doesn't always have to be hi-def, but it is at a good angle. If you are playing at a youth rink and it isn't the beautiful facilities like the Covelli Centre, you might have an off-angle where you can't see numbers so you have to pick and choose what you use and that is what we talk about internally. I think we have a pretty good gauge on it."

This will be Patterson's first draft with full GM duties. He tells Sports Team 27 that with the way that the season ended, he can't wait to get the future of the Phantoms in the draft and start the next season.

"I think it will always stay with everyone, with the way it ended," Patterson said. "You usually get to end with a win or a loss and that is kind of it. But this year, I think everyone feels it as a bit of a loss. But the aspect of pushing forward and starting to rebuild and retool is something that is exciting."