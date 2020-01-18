WATCH: Newton Falls improves to 11-1 following rout of Campbell

The Tigers defeated the Red Devils, 70-33 Friday in an AAC Blue Division matchup.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls boys basketball team handled Campbell, 70-33 in an All American Conference Blue battle at Campbell Memorial High School Friday night.

The Tigers wasted little time in building a double-digit lead over the Red Devils.

Joey Kline led the charge with 20 points, while Cole Marquette had 14 and Josh Honeycutt added 13 points of his own.

With the win, Newton Falls improves to 11-1 on the season. The Tigers continue their road trip Saturday night against Girard for a 7 PM tipoff against the Indians.