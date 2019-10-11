Watch: Whatever it takes. Columbiana defender pulls down runner’s pants to make tackle

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leading 10-0, Columbiana was willing to do whatever it takes to ‘hold on’ to their early lead in the ‘Game of the Week’.

On a triple option pitch run to the outside that delivered a first down and more, a Columbiana defender grabbed a hold of a piece of fabric and held on until the ball carrier eventually tripped over his own pants.

Watch the video above to see the play unfold.

