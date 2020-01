WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding picked up their 10th win of the season Friday night with a 48-40 victory over Austintown Fitch.

The Raiders held the Falcons to just 4 points in the 4th quarter, and improve to (10-3) on the season.

Warren Harding senior D’Muntize “Munch” Owens finished with a game high 19 points.

Todd Simons led the Falcons with 13 points, and Nate Leskovac added 9.