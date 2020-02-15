Moving on! Cardinal Mooney girls roll by Hubbard at Sectionals

The Cardinals were led by Katie Hough with a game-high 14 points in Saturday's 53-22 victory over the Eagles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team defeated Hubbard, 53-22 Saturday in a Division II Sectional Tournament game at Cardinal Mooney High School.

The Cardinals raced out to an early lead in the first half and led 19-9 at the break.



Katie Hough led all scorers with 14 points, while Gia DiVencenzo had 9. Caitie Perry and Angelina Rotunno had 8 points apiece.



Madison McCann paced Hubbard with 10 points.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney advances to the Sectional Finals next Thursday.