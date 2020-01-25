WATCH: Move over LeBron, McDonald’s Rasile climbs to 5th on scoring list

Blue Devils senior Zach Rasile had a game high 28 points in Friday's loss to Waterloo

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys fell to Waterloo for the 2nd time this season, with a 57-48 loss Friday night.

Blue Devils senior Zach Rasile had a game high 28 points, which brings his career total to 2,651. Rasile now ranks 5th in state hsitory, passing LeBron James on Ohio’s all-time scoring list.

Waterloo was led by Kyle Shockley with 18 points. Max Adelman added 14 for the Vikings, who improve to (14-1) on the season. The Blue Devils drop to (14-2) on the season.

OHIO ALL-TIME SCORING LIST

1.) 3,208 – Jon Diebler, Fostoria (2003-2004) & Upper Sandusky (2004-2007)

2.) 2,977 – Luke Kennard, Franklin (2011-2015)

3.) 2,958 – Jay Burson, New Concord John Glenn (1981-1985)

4.) 2,680 – Geno Ford, Cambridge (1989-1993)

5.) 2,651– Zach Rasile, McDonald (2016-2020)

6.) 2,646 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (1999-2003)

7.) 2,581 – Rex Leach, Vienna Mathews (1951-1955)

8.) 2,573 – Mike Phillips, Akron Manchester (1970-1974)

9.) 2,567 – Bill Szabo, Oberlin Firelands (1976-1980)

10.) 2,562 – Nate Davis, Bellaire (2002-2006)