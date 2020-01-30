WATCH: Mount Union wins 7th straight; Poole scores 13 for Raiders

The Raiders held off OAC-rival John Carroll, 88-85 Wednesday for their seventh-straight win overall.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union’s men basketball team defeated John Carroll 88-85 to extend its winning streak to seven games in an Ohio Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday night at the MAAC.

John Carroll (12-6, 5-6) came into the game second in the nation making 41.7-percent from the three line and 12th in the nation making 11.5 three’s per game but Mount Union (15-3, 10-1) held them to 30.4-percent with seven makes on 23 attempts.

The Purple Raiders were led by senior D’Vontay Friga (Cuyahoga Falls) with a season-high 27 points. Sophomore duo Collen Gurley (Akron / Hoban) and Braedon Poole (McDonald) finished with 22 and 13 points respectively.

Senior Nathan Bower-Malone (Stow) scored 8 points and led Mount Union with seven assists.

Jimmy Berger paced John Carroll with 26 points.

John Carroll got off to a 10-2 lead until a 9-4 run coming from two three’s from Friga and a three from Gurley brought the Raiders closer down 14-11 with 13:23 left in the first half. Mount Union got its first lead off a Friga free-throw winning 19-18 with 9:47 to play in the half. John Carroll got its largest lead 41-33 with 3:49 left but the Raiders closed the half on a 7-2 run to be down 43-40.

Mount Union began the second half on a 14-4 run fueled by Poole who had eight of the 14 in the run to push the lead out to 54-47 with 16:37 left in the game. John Carroll answered with a 7-0 run until an and-one from Gurley stopped the run. The game stayed within seven points and had six lead changes and four ties in the last 10 minutes. Gurley finished with the last six points for Mount Union including two free throws with :16 seconds left to give the Raiders an 88-85 victory.

This is the first regular season sweep of John Carroll since the 2013-14 season.

Mount Union heads to face OAC opponent Ohio Northern Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in Ada, Ohio.

Courtesy: Mount Union Athletics