Morgan’s big day fuels YSU’s comeback win over Green Bay in OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Darius Quisenberry and Devin Morgan combined for 50 points, and the Youngstown State men’s basketball team outlasted Green Bay 98-94 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Beeghly Center.

Morgan scored 18 of his team-high 26 points after halftime, and Quisenberry scored 16 of his 24 points in the final 8:40 of the contest. That duo combined for 15 of the Penguins’ 17 points in overtime.

Youngstown State bounced back from a 75-73 overtime loss on Thursday in which they were 12-for-26 from the free-throw line. The Penguins were 18-for-24 from the stripe on Saturday against the Phoenix, including 10-for-10 in overtime.

The Penguins improved to 12-10 overall and 5-4 in Horizon League play, and the Phoenix dropped to 10-12 and 5-4.

In addition to Morgan and Quisenberry, three other Penguins scored in double figures. Michael Akuchie had 14 points while adding nine rebounds and three steals, Naz Bohannon had 12 points, a career-high eight assists and seven rebounds, and Garrett Covington had 13 points. Morgan’s 26 points were the most of his Penguins career and he set a career best with six 3-pointers.

JayQuan McCloud had a game-high 30 points to lead Green Bay.

The Penguins continue their homestand when they take on UIC, Thursday, Jan. 30. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Beeghly Center.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information