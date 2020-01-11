WATCH: Moore brothers power the Red Devils past Crestview

NEW WATERFORD, OHIO (WKBN) – The Campbell Memorial Red Devils utilized a very athletic defense to force the Crestview Rebels into 24 turnovers propelling them into a 66-62 win Friday night on the Rebels home court.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The victory improves the Red Devils to 3-8 on the season, 1-4 in the AAC Blue Tier. The Rebels fall to 4-8 on the year, 2-3 in the league.



“This was a very big game because coming in here at 2-8 we came with a mentality to have our heads straight and we made sure that we weren’t playing around and we got the ‘W’ tonight,” Red Devils sophomore Kayvon Moore said.



“We have a lot of athletes and a lot of athleticism, we want to fly around,” Red Devils coach Nick Canterino said. “But when we’re more controlled on defense we can kind of get the offense. It’s times when we get out of control on defense and give up some easy ones, which is what we have done lately, but tonight we kind of fixed some problems we have had.”



Powered by twin brothers Kayvon and Kevin Moore which both scored 15 points apiece, the Red Devils utilized an opportunistic offense coming off those turnovers and steals.



“We executed really well,” Kayvon Moore remarked about the Devils’ defense. “We switched around and made sure that we were talking in order to get the steals. That played a really big part (in the victory).”



In addition to the 15 points scored by Kayvon and Kevin Moore, Collin Michales added 14 and Gabe Brunn chipped in 10. Kayvon Moore would also haul down 6 rebounds to lead the Devils on the boards.



The Red Devils led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but then watch the Rebels come back to tie the contest at 20-20 with 4:05 remaining in the first half. The Red Devils would go on to hold a 31-26 lead courtesy on a basket by Joey Michales and a three by Collin Michaels just before the intermission.



The Red Devils came out in the second half and jumped out to a game-high 10-point advantage of 40-30 at the 5:32 mark of the third quarter when Kayvon converted a steal by Gabe Brunn into an uncontested layup. But the Rebels would fight back as they went on an 8-2 run to make it a 4-point game at 42-38 with 2:45 left in the period. The Red Devils would hold a 51-45 lead at the end of the frame.



Once again, the Red Devils would push their lead back out to 10-points at 62-52 with just a little under four minutes to play in the game. The Rebels tried one more desperate charge but could get any closer than the 4-point final margin.



“We have a lot of youth and inexperience,” Canterino said. “We usually have one bad quarter, but we are in a lot of games. Our league is tough, we’ve had top-heavy teams in the last couple of years, but I think it is more even this year. I think it’s just more competitive from top to bottom. I think that shows that some of these records are lower than they could be.”



The Rebels were led by Drake Golden with 24 points and 10 rebounds on the night while Jack Yerkey added 20 points and 8 caroms.

“Early on, we didn’t rebound well,” Gates added as a key to the game.

“Later on, Jack Yerkey just played with so much heart and Drake (Golden) ended up doing a nice job inside. Early, we struggled with how athletic they were.”



The Red Devils return to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Liberty. The Rebels have a week off as they will play at LaBrae next Friday night.