Watch: Mooney tops Youngstown East

YOUNGSTOWN (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney Cardinals handled the Youngstown East Golden Bears winning by the score of 38-13.
Mooney won big in their first home game of the season.
The Cardinals (4-2) host Louisville next week while the Golden Bears (3-3) travel to Howland.
