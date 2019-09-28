Watch: Mooney beats Boardman in OT thriller

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney outlasted Boardman on the road in overtime Friday night, winning by the score of 28-27.

The Cardinals and Spartans were tied at 21 through regulation. Cardinal Mooney scored first with a touchdown and PAT to lead 28-21. Boardman answered with a touchdown, but they failed on their two-point conversion.

Cardinal Mooney (3-2) hosts East next Friday while Boardman (1-4) travels to Garfield Hieghts.

